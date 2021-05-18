Akron man charged with killing girlfriend in 2019 gets 15 years to life in prison

** Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story **

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 received a 15 years to life in prison sentence in the Summit County Common Pleas Court today.

On November 21, 2019, Akron police say they responded to a home on Chittenden Street after Ricardo Marshall called 911 saying that he found his live-in girlfriend Kathy Landino not breathing.

Police say Marshall later admitted to killing Landino. Investigators determined Marshall beat and strangled Landino and waited 12 hours before police say he contacted them.

Marshall’s four children were at the home at the time of the murder, according to police.

“This was a horribly tragic situation. Ricardo Marshall controlled, manipulated, and isolated Kathy Landino from her family. Our community is safer with him locked up, ” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Unfortunately this is all too common with the domestic violence cases we see, especially during our current pandemic.”