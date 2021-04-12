Akron man charged with cruelty to animals after dog found dead inside home: prosecutor

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A grand jury today charged an Akron man with animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in a home where he lived, according to a release from the Summit County prosecutor’s office.

Deon Downer, 35, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of abandoned animals. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, April 28.

The release says on March 8, police were called to a home on Lakeland Avenue in Akron where they discovered a dog dead and a second dog barely alive that was taken to Metro Animal Hospital for treatment.

Downer moved out of that home days before the dogs were found, according to the release.