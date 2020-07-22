Akron man arrested in stabbing death of woman found in wooded area

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man faces murder charges after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday.

According to Akron police, Kelli Clark, 51, was arrested in the case.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Annadale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman’s body being found in the woods. When they got there, they found the victim unresponsive with apparent stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early in the investigation, detectives found the victim’s red 2003 Ford Taurus was missing. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to local and surrounding law enforcement agencies. As the investigation progressed, authorities developed information that identified Clark as a prime suspect.

Authorities stopped Clark, who was driving the victim’s car, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Forrest Drive. He was taken into custody and questioned.

He was later charged and booked in the Summit County Jail. He also faces charges of aggravated menacing, escape and parole violation stemming from an unrelated incident.

