Akron man arrested after SWAT standoff, charged with aggravated robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron SWAT team arrested a 32-year-old man with an active felony warrant after a standoff Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Baird Street around 1:30 p.m. A caller reported that two men were inside her house with guns.

When officers arrived on scene they determined Willie Palm Jr., 32, was barricaded inside the residence and refused to exit. Officials say he was wanted on an active felony warrant in connection to a January robbery.

The Akron SWAT team was called in. Upon arrival they tried to establish communication with the individuals inside the home and ordered them outside.

Police say several people who were inside the home came out and were briefly detained before being released.

Palm reportedly stayed inside the house, refusing to surrender.

For several hours officers tried to deescalate the situation.

Palm was ultimately taken into custody after he tried escaping the home. He was taken to the police station following his arrest and formally charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection to the January incident.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the standoff.