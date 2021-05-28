Akron man accused of killing 21-year-old college student, 3 others sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a 21-year old college student, working at his family pizza shop more than five years ago. It is one of four murders, the defendant was punished for.

“It’s just nice to move on, it’s nice to close a chapter and you can focus on the rest of your life,” said Ammar Husein, older brother of Zakareia Husein.

“He absolutely got what he deserved, and of course in the afterlife, he’s gonna get much worse than that,” said Mohammad Husein, the victim’s younger brother.

Five and a half years waiting for justice, ended Friday for the family of 21-year old Zakareia Husein, a Dean’s List student at the University of Akron.

“As to count one, aggravated murder, I will sentence you to life without parole,” announced Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty.

27-year old Shaquille Anderson plead no contest to shooting and killing Zak in December 2015, while robbing the family’s north side Akron pizza shop. Judge McCarty found him guilty.

“I just have a question I’ve been waiting years to ask…he complied with you, he gave you money and you still shot him,” said Mohammad Husein.

“For 300-dollars…you took a brother, an uncle for what? what did you do it for?” asked Zak’s sister, Hessen Husein.

“You killed Zak December 7, 10:50…that’s when the first bullet entered his chest, penetrated his spine, instantly paralyzing him,” said Zak’s older brother, graphically describing his injuries.

Zak Husein’s family expressed their grief, anger and changing degrees of forgiveness during the hearing.

“I don’t forgive you no more man, I thank you…you’ve guaranteed my brother to be a martyr, guaranteed…he ain’t gotta go through Judgment Day, he doesn’t have to go through nothing, he’s right there next to the throne of the Almighty,” said Ammar Husein.

Earlier Friday, Judge McCarty sentenced Anderson to three more consecutive life prison terms. One for the murder of 26-year old Christian Dorsey in June 2016…and for the murders of 49-year old Sonia Freeman and her 28-year old son Christopher, a month earlier.

“You are emotionless right now, you have nothing in your soul,” said Bernadette Reese, sister and aunt of the victims.

Judge McCarty says cold, brutal and callous did not adequately describe Anderson.

“I won’t forgive you, that’s not for me to do…God can forgive you, not me,” said Hessen Husein.

“I’m just happy we finally got justice for my little cousin,” said cousin Saed Ayad.

In total, Shaquille Anderson was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life in prison without parole, plus 98 years. He was already serving a 21 year prison sentence for several Akron-area robberies from 2016. Prosecutors say he confessed to Zak’s killing while behind bars.