Akron man convicted on serial rape charges sentenced to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man convicted on serial rape charges has been sentenced to life in prison by the Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Prentice Smith, 45, will be eligible for parole after serving 81 years of his sentence and was designated as a Tier III sex offender.

Smith was found guilty on May 14 of the following charges: 5 counts of rape with sexually violent predator specifications and 4 counts of kidnapping, according to a recent release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

DNA was collected by detectives working the cold case Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) from crime scenes dating back to January 2011, March 2015, May 2015 and December 2018 which eventually matched Smith, the release says.

Smith was arrested in June of 2019.