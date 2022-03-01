Akron looking to bring permanent entertainment pavilion, other facelifts to Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One of Akron’s most popular recreation locations downtown is expected to get a major facelift.

On Tuesday, the city announced a $3.5M contribution from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the implementation of the Lock 3 Vision Plan.

The money adds to a previous commitment of $1.5 million from the city and is matched by the Knight Foundation with their own $3.5 million investment.

The city of Akron revealed that, with the the combined contributions, the final design for Lock 3 Park will be completed with a proposed groundbreaking in the fall of 2022.

The Lock 3 Vision Plan is a key component of the resident-led Akron Civic Commons 2.0 project that plans to build on the success of Lock 3 Park as a successful event, concert and festival public space.

The vision is to develop a year-round park that is a destination for residents, guests, hikers and bicyclists along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

Some of the elements that residents have identified as priorities for Lock 3 moving forward are shaded seating, landscaped gardens, artwork, skating areas and a world-class performance pavilion.

“All residents, regardless of their income, race, education or experience deserve outstanding parks and open spaces for recreation and relaxation,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The vision includes new garden and green space, as well as well-groomed trails to encourage walking, jogging and cycling.

“Through our Lock 3 Park Vision Plan, we are coming together as a community to create a wonderful park and public space that links our neighborhoods and stimulates our community and creates economic development,” said Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville.

The facelift is planned to eventually include interconnected park and entertainment space in Locks 2 and 4.

“I think the conversation shifts now with Lock 3 shovel ready to Locks 2, 3 and 4, here at the Richard Howe House to the Akron Civic Theatre. This network of public spaces along the Ohio and Erie Canal, what these parks can do together that they couldn’t on their own for the residents of Akron and the employees of Akron and all of us too,” Kyle Kutuchief, Knight Foundation Program Director in Akron.

“Locks 2, 3 and 4 are Akron’s Central Park and have been a priority for reimaging the civic commons in Akron since 2017,” said Kutuchief. “We at Knight believe the transformation of Lock 3 Park will strengthen it as a special event venue and an everyday park to connect people of all backgrounds, cultivate trust and create a more resilient and engaged Akron.”

The total projected cost of the Lock 3 Vision Plan is $10M and includes funding from the City of Akron, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Summit County Government, Ohio & Erie Canalway and individual donors.

Akron Civic Commons 2.0 is coordinated by the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, in partnership with the City of Akron, and they serve as the fiscal agent and project manager for Lock 3 Vision Plan.

President and CEO of Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition Dan Rice added, “With these generous contributions, we are moving from dreams to reality. We are building on the history of Lock 3 Park as a successful event space to develop a ‘365-day’ park that is a destination for both residents and visitors alike. Most importantly, today, we are honoring our commitment to the City of Akron residents to co-create, co-design and co-steward outstanding parks, trails and open spaces which center neighborhood residents at the core of our work.”

Groundbreaking for the Lock 3 project is expected to begin this fall.