Akron judge launches pioneering program to help reduce rate of repeat offenses

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron judge is working on criminal justice reform through a unique program aimed at helping young men at high risk of recidivism.

“It’s the first of its kind in Ohio so we’re really proud of that,” said Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton.

Hamilton launched COMPASS in November, a curriculum targeting men of all racial backgrounds ages 18 to 26 with traumatic family histories, trauma or mental illness, homelessness, unemployment or underemployment, anger issues and criminal records.

“We just really want to take a holistic approach to dealing with these young men in hopes to reduce recidivism,” he said. “They can learn some soft skills they will learn how to deal with a lot of the trauma, they’ll get therapy, they’ll get anger management.”

COMPASS stands for compassion, opportunity, mentoring, purpose, assistance, survival and stepping forward. Hamilton said the program is a goal turned reality where participants in the voluntary program would attend bi-weekly sessions focused on topics including jobs skills, financial literacy, among other topics.

“This program is designed to give these young men home to show them that somebody cares and that I care what you do from here on out,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t know you before, but now that you’re in COMPASS, I care about who you are, I care about your future and I know that you can be better.”

Mychal Brown, a probation officer and former Akron police officer of 33 years, will help screen and recommend men for the program, which already has four enrolled.

“I run into a lot of these young men. They have potential, they just haven’t had the proper guidance,” Brown said. “They’re usually young men that have been arrested, they’ve been charged, they’ve been convicted of a misdemeanor offense. We’ll review their background.”

Community partners will serve as mentors to the participants. The COMPASS advisory board includes the city of Akron, local and state representatives, area churches and outreach programs.

“I think this is something that will be a model for the state, I really do. This is really criminal justice reform,” said Judge Hamilton.

Hamilton, a former prosecutor, is the first Black male judge elected to the court in 30 years. He will mark his one-year anniversary this week.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: