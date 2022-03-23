AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a problem shared by many communities — people driving too fast on residential streets.

The city of Akron has started implementing a plan that city leaders hope will slow down drivers and make neighborhoods safer.

In the summer of 2020, Akron instituted a pilot program and installed three speed tables on two city streets.

City leaders say the program was successful, reducing the number of speeders by 23%, from 90% of drivers to 67%.

They felt it was so successful that the speed tables will now be installed in more than two dozen locations across the city.

“I really think in residential areas where there’s a lot of kids, it’ll make a difference, especially this summer,” said Akron resident Carolyn Stevens.

Two speed tables were installed Tuesday on Crosby Street in Akron. They are designed to slow down traffic on the 25 mph residential street.

“We’ve lived here for 23 years, so people tend to scream around this curve. We’ve had two cars in our fence, one car down in our backyard before, so this is a good spot. I’m glad it’s here,” Stevens said.

Carolyn Stevens says she has noticed some cars slow down, but the way the speed table is placed in the street, cars on one side are able to easily go around it.

“I think they need more than that, though. That doesn’t seem very big to me, that speed bump. I mean, if they were a little bit more scary,” said Akron resident Libby Exline.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, in a statement, says speeding in residential neighborhoods is the biggest complaint the city gets from residents. The devices were supposed to be installed last year, but that was delayed by the pandemic.

“We have a lot of traffic over at the apartment building. People tear out of the driveway and go so hopefully that’ll alleviate some of that, we hope,” said Stevens.

The city plans to install speed tables in 28 locations across the city’s ten wards. Some streets will get more than one.

Akron city leaders say speed tables are different from speed bumps. They are made of recycled rubber and are bolted and glued into place. Their shape is tapered on each end and flat on the top, allowing them to accommodate the wheel base of most passenger cars.

“It’s causing a lot of noise, more noise than we’re used to, just because people are slamming on their brakes or trying to get around it. So, we’ll see. Jury’s still out, check back with me in a couple of weeks,” said Stevens.

Akron city leaders say they used speed data from the Akron Police Department to determine where the speed tables should go. They say it will take nine to 12 weeks to have them all installed, since each one takes an entire day to complete.

The speed tables will be removed before winter to allow for snow plowing.

For a list of all 28 speed table locations, click here.

Any Akron resident who wants to request a speed table on their street can go here.