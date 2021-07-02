Akron hotel clerk charged with promoting prostitution

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities announced Friday that an Akron hotel clerk was charged with promoting prostitution following a human trafficking operation.

Thursday’s operation, conducted by the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree, led to the arrest of Cody Allen Vanderwyst, 28, of Akron, Yost said in a news release.

Yost said, during the operation, five victims of human trafficking were referred to social service organizations and given medial help.

“This hotel clerk must have thought he had the ultimate setup to traffic women. But providing this kind of room ‘service’ will get you an upgraded room – upgraded security, that is, in jail. Great work by Sheriff Fatheree and our partners on this task force as we fight toward ending human trafficking in Ohio,” Yost said in the release.

One other person was charged with soliciting.