AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron community members are hosting a unity gathering Tuesday night in an effort to “foster community healing” after two weeks of unrest in the city following the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The event, hosted by Walker’s family, faith leaders and community organizations, will begin at 7 p.m. at The Remedy Church on Brittain Road. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Akron police maintain that Walker refused to pull over for a traffic stop on the morning of June 27 and then fired a shot from his car as he fled. The pursuing officers would later tell a supervisor that after the 25-year-old bailed out of his car and ran, they opened fire because they felt his movements indicated he posed a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

A gun and a loaded magazine were found in his car.

Since then, there have been a series of events in Akron involving police and protesters.

On Monday, the attorney for Walker’s family spoke publicly to denounce what they say is Akron police violence against protesters.

Funeral services will be held for Walker on Wednesday.