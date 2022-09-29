(WJW) — A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in.

Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.

He surrendered to authorities in New York on Wednesday night amid a U.S. Marshals and task force investigation, according to a Thursday news release from U.S. Marshals.

Quarterman and another man, Anthony Fowler, were in the vehicle that ran down Patterson, Marshals said. Quarterman then fired several rounds from the vehicle, striking and killing Patterson, Marshals said. Fowler has since been arrested.