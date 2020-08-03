Akron homicide suspect arrested following short standoff, US Marshals confirm

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A homicide suspect was taken into custody earlier today following a brief standoff with Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), the U.S. Marshals office reported.

The man, Charles Deel II, 24, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for a murder that took place on July 30 on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. A 29-year-old victim was discovered there with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Almost immediately, U.S. Marshals said, police identified Deel as a suspect in the case.

Deel was found to be hiding at a home in Scio, Ohio, this morning, and at first refused to leave the residence, causing a standoff. However, Deel did eventually come outside and was arrested, U.S. Marshals said.

“Members of the task force worked closely with the Akron Police Department to get this fugitive into custody as quick as possible and before any more violence could occur with him on the street,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

