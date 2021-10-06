Akron home hit by gunfire 2nd time in matter of months

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating why a home was hit by gunfire twice in the last few months.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of 7th Ave.

The victim told officers someone fired multiple shots at the home.

Officers found bullet holes in the home’s exterior and found that 2 bullets had actually gone inside, narrowly missing the person who lived there, according to a press release from Akron police.

The home was also hit by gunfire on July 5th.

Detectives do not have any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (330)434-COPS.