Akron haunted house expecting hundreds for Friday the 13th event, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Since 1974, the Haunted Schoolhouse in Akron has been a local fixture and a popular Halloween destination.

Although their traditional season is over, production manager Liam Roth says they wanted to take the unusual opportunity to open for a rare Friday the 13th one-night-only event, even as COVID-19 cases surge across Ohio.

“The entertainment value and the fun that we are trying to bring and the scares of course to kind of make people kind of forget what’s going on in the age we are living in,” Roth said. “For us to be able to open our doors and give that entertainment value to people hopefully from across the state is a real, real treat for us.”

While the governor is urging everyone to avoid even small family gatherings, the Friday night event was expected to host between 200 and 2,000 guests.

But Roth says every precaution has been taken to make the Friday night event as safe as possible for guests and for the actors who work there.

Guests were urged to buy tickets online before arriving. Their visits are all scheduled in various time slots. Groups are limited to only six at a time. Larger groups are being split up.

All guests are required to wear masks, something that Roth says will be strictly enforced. The actors themselves are also wearing masks even underneath the masks they might be wearing to scare the visitors.

Lines where people may be waiting are marked with eight feet distance between the markings and a timer is being used to space groups 45 to 60 seconds apart.

The rooms along the trip through the schoolhouse have been re-configured to space the actors and the guests and there is no physical touching. The 50 staff members will all be given temperature and symptom checks when they enter the building.

Hand sanitizer is available inside the building and Roth says employees are constantly wiping down frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant.

“Even in our normal season we have tons of safety regulations we have to follow, this year is just a little bit more on top of that,” said Dave Shonk, the Haunted Schoolhouse creative director. “Honestly, our plan in a lot of regards is stricter than what they required from us just because we wanted to make the show as safe as possible.”

Roth said he watched Gov. Mike DeWine’s address on Wednesday hoping that he would not shut things down. But he said he understands the governor’s urgency.

“If somebody would be on the fence this evening coming to a haunted house it’s completely understandable with the climate that we are in,” said Roth. “Everything we have been preparing to do and implement has already been cleared by the health department here.”

The event’s outdoor bar was scheduled to open on Friday at 6 p.m. The haunted house was scheduled to open at 7 p.m.

Roth said the owners have another haunted house in Canton, the Factory of Terror, which was also planning to open Friday evening.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: