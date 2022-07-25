UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner identified a teen who died on a football outing in Uniontown.

Courtesy: Akron Public Schools

14-year-old Toshaye Pope drowned at Melanie Lake Thursday. The student was on a trip with the Ellet High football team at the time.

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened,” Christine Fowler Mack, APS Superintendent, said in a statement to FOX 8. “We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

A managing partner of Melanie Lake also released a statement.

“We are heartbroken about this tragic accident!! The safety of everyone who comes to swim at our park is our utmost priority! At the time of the accident, we had five lifeguards on duty,” Jeremy Caudill wrote.

“OUR deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this young man who have suffered this horrific loss!!! Our Melanie Lake Family is thinking about you and morning with you.”

Pope was going to be a freshman in high school this year.