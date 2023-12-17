AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Huge flames were seen from blocks away as Akron firefighters battled a large house fire.

Firefighters battled to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. “Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire and initiated a defensive attack,” firefighters said.

*Photo: Akron Firefighters battled a large house fire over the weekend*

“It took some time to bring the fire under control, but we can report no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” they added in their post to their social media page.

The cause remains under investigation. Firefighters did not add the name of the street where the fire happened.