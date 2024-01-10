AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a vacant church in Akron Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of 17th Street S.W., at the now-vacant New Life Baptist Church, around 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, when they got there, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the one-story church.

Fire officials say nearby residents were evacuated from their homes while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.