AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a vacant church in Akron Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of 17th Street S.W., at the now-vacant New Life Baptist Church, around 9:30 a.m.

Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire
Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire
Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire
Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire

According to investigators, when they got there, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the one-story church.

Fire officials say nearby residents were evacuated from their homes while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire
Akron firefighters respond to vacant church fire; neighbors evacuated
Courtesy of Akron Fire

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.