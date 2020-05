Fire shot at a high shutter speed gradually filling the frame. When frozen at 1/6400 sec the dancing flames reveal their intricate footwork.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Three people are recovering after getting hurt in a house fire on Saturday.

According to the Akron Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home in the 800 block of Davies Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they were met by smoke billowing from the property.

Three people were treated by firefighters on scene. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.