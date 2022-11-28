AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire early Monday morning.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dodge Avenue just before 3:30 a.m., according to a press release. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the attic.

The fire was under control by 3:45 a.m., the press release said.

Four people were forced to leave the home and the Red Cross was notified.

The press release said that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.