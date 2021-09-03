Akron fire truck involved in fatal crash, 3-year-old injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after an accident involving a fire truck that killed one and injured a 3-year-old.

Around 10:30 last night, fire personnel, heading back into the station after a call, were traveling eastbound on E. North Street when a Toyota Highlander, traveling westbound, drifted, crossed the yellow line, and hit the side of the fire truck, according to a release from the fire department.

Police say the 29-year-old woman driving the Highlander had serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. A 3-year-old child passenger was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Our sympathies are with the family of the individual lost in this collision,” Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said. “The Akron Fire Department prioritizes the safety of the public, and our personnel in all our operations, and we are cooperating fully with ongoing investigation into these tragic events.”

The driver’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

There are no reported injuries to the fire personnel and the incident is still under investigation.