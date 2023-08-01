AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A decades-long partnership between the city of Akron and a private ambulance company has come to an end, and the result may mean longer wait times if the call for help isn’t considered a high-priority patient.

For 50 years, the Akron Fire Department’s paramedics transported the most critically ill or injured patients while handing over the less life-threatening cases to ambulances from a private company. That partnership ended at midnight on July 31.

This now means an increase in ambulance runs for the city’s fire department, essentially doubling the workload for Akron’s paramedics.

At a city council meeting Monday night, Fire Chief Joe Natko explained the primary challenge is staffing. Hiring and training medics can take nearly a year.

The city is now in the process of hiring 25 new staff members and equipping and purchasing three new ambulances.

In the meantime, firefighters who are certified paramedics will have to work overtime to fill the gaps.