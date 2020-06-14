Akron fire lieutenant, former union president passes away from cancer

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Fire Lieutenant Russ Brode, an area firefighter for nearly 30 years, passed away yesterday from cancer.

In a recent Facebook post, the Akron Fire Department said that “We will forever remember [Brode’s] fellowship, community work, and his drive for equal opportunities.”

Brode, as the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters (OAPFF) state coordinator of governmental affairs and formerly as the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 president, was highly involved in firefighter union efforts.

“Russ knew how the process worked, and he was instrumental to making sure that fire fighters had a seat at the table and had our voices heard,” OAPFF President Mike Taylor said in a statement. “He was a great friend, not just to me, but to fire fighters across our great state. He will be missed.”

The OAPFF said that Brode died from an occupational cancer.

Service arrangements are currently being finalized by Brode’s family.

