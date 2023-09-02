*Above video is a story about a previous fire in Akron on Wednesday*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Six people are getting help to find a new place to live after a fire in a “multi-unit” apartment building according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters say they saw smoke comping from the apartments when they arrived at the scene of the fire. The fire spread to inside the walls and firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries according to the fire department.

Six residents were displaced and the Red Cross along with the building owner are “assisting with the occupants,” they added.