Akron fire department investigating blaze that killed one, injured another

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire incident that killed one person and injured another early Sunday morning.

Firefighters reportedly arrived at the 1100 block of Hancock Avenue just before 2 a.m., responding to a structure fire. They found “heavy fire conditions,” according to a report, and were told that a person was inside the home.

Immediately, firefighters began working to put out the fire and search the building for anyone trapped.

Firefighters reportedly found one person dead in the home. Another injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The department did not report the cause of the blaze.

