AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron’s fire chief is asking city council for as much as $920,000 to compensate for overtime, get additional ambulances and equipment and help hire additional medics.

Addressing the city’s safety committee this week, Chief Joseph Natko says the city’s fire medics have, so far, been able to compensate for the loss of a private ambulance company earlier this year, but the toll both in money and in human capital has been enormous.

“Thankfully up until now we have not run into the situation where we have run out of man units or run out of fire trucks on any incident, but we are close. We are dangerously close. There are days that come about where we have every ambulance on the street. We are entering the season of flu and COVID,” said Natko.

The city hoped to hire additional personnel, but Natko said the process of getting recruits into a fire academy has been delayed by about three months.

Natko said the city also hoped to have three additional ambulances in service, but so far, it has only been able to get one, which was placed at Station 6, which had the highest volume of EMS calls in the city.

Natko said even if he was to be able to get two additional ambulances into service, he would also need the personnel to staff them.

The soonest he said the potential new hires could begin fire academy training would be about Nov. 27.

Those freshly minted firefighters would be put into service while current firefighters who do not have paramedic certification would be put through paramedic school.

Before AMR Medical Transport closed its doors in June, the city was handling about 9,100 EMS calls a year, for which Akron fire medics did the transports. AMR was handling an additional 12,000 non-life-threatening calls, for which they did the patient transports.

“Please keep in mind we have some of our stations where the apparatus do not run independent of each other. Our goal is to have every ambulance, stand-alone, every fire truck to stand alone, every ladder to stand alone. We can’t do that today,” Natko told the city council.

“If an ambulance goes on a run, a fire truck is out of service. If a fire truck goes on a run, an ambulance is out of service and we can’t get there, so I will come to you with an additional request for funding,” he added

To be able to meet his optimal needs, Natko told council he would be asking the city for an additional $921,000.

“You know the additional funds that we will be requesting are not going to be frivolous. They are going to be spent on staffing, they are going to be spent on two additional ambulances. Those ambulances won’t even be brand new, they will be used,” he said.

Finance Director Steve Fricker acknowledged that the fire department has, thus far, done a very good job managing its overtime costs.

But finding nearly $1 million would not be easy.

“Potentially we could draw on general fund reserves. That’s something that we do not like to do. You know, we have worked hard to build up pretty good reserve over the past couple of years, basically using the CARES Act funding we received. We want to leave that intact as much as we can,” said Fricker.

The city is collecting additional revenue from the billing of transports that was previously handled by AMR, with a projected $4.3 million billed for transports.

In the past, the city has not, however, been heavy handed about collections for billing of EMS transports.

But Natko is also proposing an increase in the billing, bringing the city in line with what some other area municipalities are charging.

The city likely would not be able to do that, however, until the new mayor is seated next year.

That new mayor is presumed to be current councilman Shammas Malik, who will be running unopposed for the office in November.

“I think the sooner that we can get to a solution, the better and it’s something where we have to be good stewards of the employees as much as we are responding to these emergencies,” Malik said of the EMS request.

Natko said while he would do the best with what he is given.

“We just really need paramedics. Our folks are, I don’t want to say at the end of their rope, but they are fatigued, emotionally physically and we can see it sometimes,” he told council.