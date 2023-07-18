AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — In 2009 the city of Akron and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency entered into a consent decree, a legal agreement, requiring the city to make extensive improvements to its sewer system to reduce or eliminate sewage overflows that have long polluted the Cuyahoga River and its tributaries.

To date, the city has completed 23 of the 25 projects that were required as a part of the three-times amended decree. Now the city is asking for a fourth and final amendment that would eliminate a $209 million project.

As a part of the consent decree, the city has already spent about $1 billion to clean up stormwater overflow.

That includes a one-mile-long, 27-foot diameter tunnel under the city that was completed in 2018 to capture millions of gallons of water which is sent to the city’s water treatment plant, treated and released as clean water into rivers and tributaries.

“Over 2.3 billion gallons of water that previously went unchecked back into our waterways is now being treated and released into the waterways and this is an incredible accomplishment. One we should all be proud of as a community,” Mayor Daniel Horrigan said on Tuesday.

The city argues that the additional requirement of a $209 million Enhanced High-Rate Treatment Facility would only treat about .04% of the remaining runoff, so it would barely ever be used.

“For context, we have not had an overflow at this site, and I hope I don’t jinx myself. In over 498 days, in fact, 500 days would be Thursday, so in that time the E.H.R.T. would have sat here useless just waiting, wasting our residents hard earned money with no environmental benefit,” Horrigan said.

The mayor said the project would result in a 20% increase in residents’ sewer bills for a building that would be essentially useless.

“Akron has done our part to clean up the water we need to be able to focus on the concerns that most worry our residents such as public safety and our roads, that’s where any extra funds should be going, not to this building,” City Council President Margo Sommerville said.

The city also argues that the large industrial building would be constructed on a site that would permanently alter the well-used, well-groomed towpath trail through Akron.

On Monday, the city filed a formal dispute with the EPA requesting the elimination of the project from the consent decree.

The mayor is also asking residents to send letters of their own urging the agency to agree to amend the agreement.

The city argues that for about a quarter of the money, it can make a greater environmental impact by addressing leaking septic systems that are persistent problems, rather than spending millions on a project that might be useful only a few times a year.

“We signed this agreement in 2009, just two years after the iPhone was created. Think about all we have learned in the last fifteen years or so to create the iPhone 14. We know a lot more now than we did before. This project can be re-defined and should be re-defined,” said Steve Millard, CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce.

The EPA now has 45 days to respond to the city’s dispute.

Residents can send letters of their own through a link on the Akron Waterways Renewed website.