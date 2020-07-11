Akron family seeking justice after beloved mother killed by suspected drunk driver

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron family is taking their powerful message to the street as they demand justice in the death of a mother of five. She was killed in a head-on collision by a suspected drunk driver, who has not yet been charged.

“She was my wife, my best friend, I don’t know what to do without her, I don’t even know where to start,” said an emotional Richard McDonald.

Family and friends gathered at East and Nordica Avenues in Akron, where 35-year-old Evony McDonald lost her life just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“All I remember is waking up in the hospital,” he recalled.

Akron police say Richard and Ebony, who was driving, were in their Jeep Compass traveling northbound on East Avenue, when a Dodge Durango coming the opposite way, crossed the center line and slammed into them head on.

Ebony died instantly. Richard and the 28-year-old man who was driving the Durango were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We don’t have a mom,” said Ebony’s daughter, Jyazmiune McDonald, the oldest of the five. “She never missed a birthday, she never missed a Christmas, she never missed any holiday period.”

According to a witness who called 911, several people confronted the driver at this gas station just moments before the crash, which happened right down the street.

“The guy in the Durango was just sleeping… by the gas station, I mean by the pump at Circle K and pulled out and came down the hill and ran into this other car…went across the lanes…we were trying to wake him up and told him to just park his car,” the caller told the dispatcher.

“When you get behind the wheel, you gotta take it as like this is life or death, just like playing with a gun,” said the victim’s daughter.

Ebony’s loved ones held signs and rallied at the intersection, hoping their message will prevent another family from experiencing their pain.

“My aunt finished school and everything, like she was married, newlywed, happy,” said the victim’s niece, Rainahja Wray.

Akron police say the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

“Exactly what are y’all investigating because if they were there and they got the person’s name and the dude went to the hospital, what we waiting on?” asked the victim’s daughter.

Akron police say the 28-year old driver was not arrested at the scene because he was taken to the hospital. Investigators say the hospital would not reveal his condition, but the prosecutor is reviewing the case for charges.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: