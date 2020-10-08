Akron family-owned restaurant says coronavirus restrictions are forcing them to close after nearly three decades

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron family-owned restaurant Louie’s Bar & Grille is closing October 18.

In a Facebook post, the family said it is due to issues with coronavirus and the mandated seating capacity.

“We are very sad that it had to come to an end this way,” they wrote.

They say they’ve had to cut down their staff by half.

In a previous post shared shortly after restaurants in Ohio were allowed to reopen, they said seating capacity kept them to 8 total tables.

The restaurant has been open for 28 years.

They say if coronavirus restrictions change, they may consider reopening.

They also say they’ve considered starting a food truck.

“I’m so glad we were able to help many of you make some awesome memories,” they wrote.

