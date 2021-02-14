List of Northeast Ohio cities issuing parking bans in preparation for winter storm

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — With snow in the weather forecast, multiple Northeast Ohio cities are issuing emergency parking bans in preparation.

The bans allow for easier snow removal and for vehicles to more easily navigate through streets. Cars found parked in designated areas could be towed.

Akron has issued a ban to start Monday at 6 a.m., running until the city says otherwise. During this time, vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on any main or residential streets.

Canal Fulton‘s parking ban starts at 9 a.m. Monday.

The city of Elyria has also issued a parking ban from noon on Monday through noon on Wednesday. The following streets are affected by the ban, according to the city:

2nd St. between East Ave. and West Ave.

East Ave. and Broad St.

East Ave. between 4th and 16th St.

Northbound lane, east side of roadway

East River St. between Eastern Heights Blvd. and Lincoln St.

Garford Ave. between Colgate and Eastern Heights Blvd.

Kerstetter Way between Broad and West Ave.

Middle Ave. between 3rd and 16th St.

Oakdale Circle between Defiance Ave. and South Abbe Rd.

Ohio St. between Washington Ave. and Gulf Rd.

Park Ave. between Michigan Ave. and Oxford Ave.

Ridge St. between East River St. and E. Bridge St.

University Avenue between E. River St. and South Abbe Rd.

Washington Ave. between Broad and Ohio St.

West Ave. between 4th St. and Oberlin Rd.

Whitman Blvd. between N. Abbe Rd. and Gulf Rd.

Winckles St. between Taylor and Clark St.

The city said the Washington Avenue public parking lot is available to those who need a place to park during the ban.

The village of Grafton is reminding its residents that no parking is allowed on streets when there is more than two inches of snow or more.

Drivers are asked to be careful on the roads, and winter storm warnings have been issued in Northeast Ohio:

EVERY county in Northeast Ohio now under a WINTER STORM WARNING. Timing: 1AM Monday to 1PM Tuesday

Over 8" of snow expected. Stay tuned to @fox8news for the latest. pic.twitter.com/6R79UeNB35 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) February 14, 2021

Parking ban updates will be added to this story as more is learned.