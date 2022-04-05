AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One Akron family is searching for their pet after a woman allegedly stole a dog out of a front yard.

The theft reportedly took place around 8 a.m. Monday, the dog’s owner said, while out on a walk. When the dog’s owner stopped to talk to a friend, a truck stopped nearby on Crosby Road and a woman grabbed the pup and drove off (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

The puppy is reportedly just six months old and is named Princess.

Akron police have reportedly responded to the incident and anyone with information about the stolen animal is asked to either call 911 or 234-200-9016.

Photo courtesy Nichole Rohn