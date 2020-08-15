Akron detectives investigating fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron detectives are investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead Friday night.

Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just before midnight.

When officers arrived they found the 8-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she later died. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

There was a large gathering of teens at the home before shots were fired by an unknown suspect or suspects. Detectives believe the suspects were outside the home and fired multiple shots.

There have been no arrests.

No additional information is being released at this time. However, those who know anything that could help with this investigation are asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2TIP. You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-COPS.

