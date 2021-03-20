Akron detectives: Man dies after being shot inside vehicle parked in driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department is investigating following an incident that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Called to the 200 block of Noble Avenue for reports of gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle parked in a driveway. The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center but was pronounced dead there.

Detectives said that so far they’ve determined an unknown suspect shot at the victim while he was sitting in the driver’s side seat of the vehicle before taking off.

A nearby home was also hit with bullets, police said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as police are still alerting the family. An autopsy report will follow.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident and police are asking that if anyone has information to call 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers, at 330-434-COPS, which can be anonymous.