Akron detectives identify fifth suspect in connection with bodies found in burning home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police detectives are looking for an additional suspect in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burning home in July.

Police identified four suspects in the deaths of Justin Walker and Melinda Pointer last week.

They were shot to death inside a home in the 1000 block of Brown St. and the home was set on fire.

Detectives say Robert Boyer, 31, set fire to the home after the killings.

Robert Boyer

A warrant has been issued for aggravated arson.

Thursday, police announced Steven Hayes, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Steven Hayes

He is in custody at the Summit County Jail.

Also in the jail is Kianna Buckley, 42.

Kianna Buckley

She’s charged with complicity to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Akron police said Dylan Brown, 20, who was wanted for complicity to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder is also in custody.

According to police, he is being held in West Virginia on unrelated charges.

Dylan Brown

Gia Alexis Hernandez, 37, is wanted for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Gia Hernandez

If you have any information about this case, call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490.