Akron detectives arrest one in bust, seizing drugs, handguns and over $100,000

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — After receiving multiple complaints about illegal drug activity in a certain area, Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Bureau (AVB) took action.

Obtaining a search warrant for a home on the 600 block of Hudson Avenue, detectives reportedly showed up at the residence Monday to find drugs, weapons and cash. The suspect of the investigation, 30-year-old Sergio Williams, was on site and was arrested by police.

Found on the premises and reportedly seized by detectives was the following: 46 grams of Fentanyl (suspected), 70 grams of meth, 448 grams of what the authorities are calling “an unknown powder substance,” 3 handguns and $103,804.

The Akron Police Department reported that Williams was charged with drug trafficking, violating a TPO and various weapons charges.