Akron delivery driver says he was robbed for cigarettes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station on S. Main St.

It happened Wednesday around 12 p.m.

A delivery driver told police that two men approached him as he was making a delivery at the gas station and stole cartons of cigarettes from his vehicle.

They threatened to shoot him, according to police, but they did not have a gun visible.

The suspect vehicle was a gray car, possibly a Ford, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.