AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A South Arlington Street deli was robbed at gunpoint twice in two days. Police are now working to identify the suspect.

The first holdup at Family Food & Deli happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

A store clerk told police the suspect came into the store, took out a gun with an extended magazine and demanded money. The suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, in much the same way. The suspect then fled west on Palmetto Avenue.

In both robberies, witnesses gave a similar description of the suspect: a Black man wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirts and a black mask.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website