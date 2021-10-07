Akron councilwoman’s home hit with gunfire for second time in recent months

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – For the second time in recent months, the home of Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples has been hit by gunfire.

In the most recent incident, a gunman opened fire on the home around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old mother of Councilwoman Mosley-Samples was inside the home and called 911.

She cried as she told the dispatcher, “Could you please send the police? Somebody is shooting at my house. Please have somebody come, please.”

Akron Police say the councilwoman’s house was hit twice by the gunfire, and shell casings were recovered by detectives a short distance from the home.

“The rounds that went into the home almost struck the occupants inside, so in that regard, we’re fortunate no one was injured or killed,” Lt. Michael Miller told FOX 8.

Of great concern to the councilman and police, the home had previously been struck by gunfire on July 5.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the home is being targeted because of the strong position the councilwoman has taken on issues facing Akron neighborhoods.

“She has been out front in speaking in her particular wards about gun violence, so we don’t know yet from an investigative standpoint if those two things motivated the other, but we do know somebody deliberately targeted her now twice and it’s something investigators have their eyes in full attention on,” said Lt. Miller.

Mosley-Samples issued a statement that reads:

“Gun violence has plagued our communities for far too long and clearly no one is immune from the danger it presents- something I have learned firsthand. My family and neighbors have felt the threats of gun violence from our very homes twice now in the past six months. But this is nothing out of the ordinary for families throughout our city. This is happening not only in our backyard, but across the state and throughout the country. Unfortunately, neighborhoods like mine, like yours, are being made to feel unsafe with neighbors fearful in our own homes, on our porches and even as we sleep. We are hopeful that in this case the Akron Police will bring the individuals responsible to justice, sooner than later for the safety of our neighborhood and the families like mine who live here. Gun violence must be addressed in a meaningful way. Immediately. I say this as a victim of gun violence, a mother, a local leader and as an Akronite.“

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490.