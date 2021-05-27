Akron councilman dies at 68 after battling leukemia

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Ward 1 City Councilman Rich Swirsky has lost his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the age of 68.

Rich Swirsky (Akron City Council)

The information was released by the City of Akron Thursday morning.

Swirsky passed away on Wednesday.

“Deanna and I are lifting Rich’s family and loved ones up in our prayers during this time of incredible grief,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan in a press release.

“We join them in mourning the loss of their beloved husband, father, and friend, and in honoring his legacy. I hope we all take this opportunity to be more like Rich.”

“He loved this City enough to always push us to do and be better, and for that we are grateful.”

Swirsky had been on medical leave since December but returned occasionally for votes.

He announced his diagnosis in November.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

He served on Akron council since 2013.