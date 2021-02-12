Gov. DeWine criticizes Akron, Cleveland schools for delaying return to in-person learning

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District were both personally called out by Governor DeWine on Friday night for delaying their return to in-person learning.

DeWine said during a press conference that the sole reason the state is prioritizing vaccinations for school employees is so students can get back in the classroom by March 1.

He said both districts previously agreed to that plan. However, this week that changed.

“In Cleveland, we are in the midst of vaccinating teachers and personnel in Cleveland City Schools. I asked if we should stop the vaccinations. Their CEO has made a commitment to me to do everything in his power to get the kids back in class March 1,” said Gov. DeWine.

In Cleveland, we are in the midst of vaccinating teachers and personnel in Cleveland City Schools. I asked if we should stop the vaccinations. Their CEO has made a commitment to me to do everything in his power to get the kids back in class March 1. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Akron Public Schools said they were now considering a March 15 return date. DeWine said that’s unacceptable, especially since everyone in the district has already been vaccinated.

He said the districts made a commitment to that deadline and he expects them to honor that.

“It’s important for our kids to get back in the classroom when their parents are ready to send them back. Kids are falling behind. There are social and mental health consequences. That’s why we prioritized vaccines for schools. Otherwise, they’d go to a more vulnerable group,” he said.

FOX 8 has reached out to Akron Public Schools for a statement.