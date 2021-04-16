Akron Civic Theatre raises $9 million for renovations

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Civic Theatre completed its fundraising goal and raised $9 million for renovations, it announced on Friday.

The Staging the Future campaign received $4 million from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. According to the theater, 92 percent of the funding came from private sector sources.

The money has already been used to restore the grand lobby, construct a new box office and renovate the historic Whitelaw building, which will open this summer.

“As beautiful as it is, the Akron Civic Theatre is much more than a historical and architectural gem of the city,” said Candice Carlyon, president of the theater’s board of directors, in a news release on Friday. “It’s a very active regional cultural center and a vibrant and valuable community asset. The board has been championing this project from the beginning, and our expectations have been exceeded.”

Later this year, the theater will finish a large outdoor video wall and a deck overlooking Lock 3.