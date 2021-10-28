Akron Civic Theatre hosts Halloween weddings

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– More than a dozen couples will tie the knot at the Akron Civic Theatre for its annual Halloween-themed weddings.

Akron Municipal Court Administrative and Presiding Judge Ron Cable will perform the ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In year’s past, couples have showed up to their nuptials decked out in Halloween costumes. Though some pairs just want to reaffirm their love in a beautiful venue.

“We decided to have small gathering,” Sharod Robertson said after his wedding to Lamontoya Brooks. “Know that if you love somebody, it’s not the size of the wedding.”

The historic Akron Civic Theatre was renovated during the pandemic shutdown. Crews restored the grand lobby and built a new box office.