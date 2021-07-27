Akron Civic Theater taking over Goodyear Theater

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The East End and the Akron Civic Theatre announced today they are taking over The Goodyear Theater.

The historic, 1,462-capacity venue located on the corner of East Market Street and Goodyear Boulevard, will house an active schedule of concerts and events, according to a release from the theatre.

The Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett, The Association and more is on Sunday, August 15.

Then, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings perform at the Together Again tour (Sept. 2); Blue Oyster Cult (Sept. 24), Randy Rainbow (Oct.16), Brian Wilson with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin (Oct. 20) and Dream Theater (Nov. 12).

A complete schedule of events can be found here.

Tickets for all events are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The theater says additional concerts and events are currently being scheduled and will be announced soon.