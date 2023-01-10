AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron City School District is one step closer to sealing the deal with the Akron Education Association, who are expected to ratify their new contract Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement was worked out after lengthy discussions and the threat of a strike.

Monday night, the school board unanimously voted to approve the teacher’s new three-year contract. Board President Derrick Hall calls it a victory for the administration and a victory for teachers.

“They are where they belong. They are back in school today, and they will be back in school tomorrow,” Hall said.

The union argued that Akron teachers’ salaries aren’t competitive with other large urban districts, or even comparable ones in Summit County. But the primary sticking point was addressing violent, disruptive behavior in schools. Teacher fear for their safety and the students.

According to the union, administrators wanted to draw a line that would have allowed too many outbursts to go unpunished.

The union represents 2,700 educators who were holding out for better pay.

The three-year contract is retroactive to July 1st when a new one should have kicked in.