Akron City Council to honor FOX 8 legend with Dick Goddard Day

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron City Council passed an ordinance to make Feb. 24, 2021 Dick Goddard Day.

Goddard died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89. The legendary FOX 8 meteorologist was known for his reliable forecasts, his quick wit and his incredible kindness to animals.

“What an legacy Dick Goddard has left on not only in his hometown, but across the State of Ohio for his advocacy for pets and for his annual Woollybear Festival. He will forever be a household name,” Councilwoman Tara L. Mosley Samples said in a news release on Monday.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, recognized Goddard’s service in the U.S. Air Force, degree from Kent State University and gig as a statistician for the Cleveland Browns. It paid special attention to his work passing Ohio House Bill 60. Also known as Goddard’s Law, it increased penalties for abuse or neglect of a companion animal

