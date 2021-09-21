Akron Children’s Museum to reopen after 18 months

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Children’s Museum is opening for the first time since March of 2020.

ACM’s planned opening is Friday, October 1.

The museum closed on March 13, 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have missed seeing our visitors come through the doors, and we appreciate their support and patience as we continue through this challenging time,” Executive Director, Traci Buckner said in a press release.

There are new safety protocols for staff and visitors.

Staff will be wearing masks.

Also, there will be a reduced number of handheld toys throughout the museum and extra hand sanitizer stations.

ACM will also be doing more frequent cleaning and is limiting hours to disinfect between visitors.