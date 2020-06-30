Akron Children’s Hospital offering mobile check-in to help with social distancing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — To further protect patients, employees and visitors from contracting coronavirus, Akron Children’s Hospital is implementing a new mobile check-in option.

This way families can check-in for appointments, but wait in their cars in the parking lot until being notified when there is enough space in the waiting room to meet proper social distancing protocols. The check-in is a three-step process.

“We want to do everything we can to assure the safety of our patients and families when they come to an Akron Children’s Hospital facility,” Matt Groninger, vice president of medical and surgical subspecialties, said in a statement.

The hospital already has a rigorous screening process, mask rules and cleaning protocols.

The new technology is coming to all of Akron Children’s locations, other than walk-in outpatient type spots (like emergency rooms).

Those who don’t have a phone that can text, are still welcome to go into the building upon arrival.

