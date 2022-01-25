Akron chase ends in crash; Weapons, drugs recovered

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Weapons and drugs were recovered after a chase ended with a crash and a short pursuit on foot in Akron on Monday.

It happened just before midnight, when Akron police say they were attempting a traffic stop near Copley Road and S. Hawkins Avenue after seeing suspicious activity.

The car, a Pontiac Vibe, refused to stop and led officers on a 20-minute pursuit, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

Police say the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a snow drift in the area of Grant Street and Sherman Street.

The suspect got out of the car and fled on foot but was apprehended on Voris Street where officers say they found a handgun near her feet, according to the release. After being taken into custody, police say she later admitted she was trying to hide the firearm while hiding from officers.

She is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling, failure to comply with order of police officer and more and taken to the Summit County Jail following her arrest.

A front seat passenger was taken into custody after police say he also fled from the car and had a backpack that contained a stolen handgun, over 230 grams of methamphetamines, 2 grams of suspected fentanyl, 7.5 grams of marijuana, and related drug paraphernalia.

His charges include trafficking drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and others. After initially being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, he was later booked into the Summit County Jail.

Two adult passengers in the car were released and not charged.