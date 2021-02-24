Akron celebrates inaugural Dick Goddard Day with photo tributes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard would have been celebrating his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

The Northeast Ohio icon died on Aug. 4 at the age of 89. Goddard was known for his reliable forecasts, his annual Woollybear Festival and his animal advocacy. That included Goddard’s Law, which increased penalties for abuse or neglect of companion animals.

As a tribute to his legacy, Akron city leaders designated Feb. 24 as Dick Goddard Day. The same day, his hometown of Green will rename a dog park in his honor.

“He was a very humble man so he would’ve blushed, I’m sure,” said Kim Goddard, his daughter. “He was just really kind to everybody. And he really cared, it wasn’t an act. He cared.”

Akron’s Dick Goddard Day will be an online event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are encouraging people in Northeast Ohio to post a picture of furry family member with hashtag Dick Goddard Day,” said Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples. “Just a small thing we can do to remember him.”