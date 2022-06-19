AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community kicked off Father’s Day with the 64th Classic, Antique and Collector Car Show at Stan Hall and Gardens Sunday morning.

The show features about 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured between 1915 and 1995.

This year, they’re celebrating 100 years of Lincoln automobiles.

Guests are also welcome to live music, food and self-guided tours of the Manor House and historic gardens.

The car show goes until 3 p.m.

All tickets are pre-sale and can be purchased until 2 p.m. here.